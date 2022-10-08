Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 347 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,704 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 627,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

