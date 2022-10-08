Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 388 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

