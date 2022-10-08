Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,276 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.