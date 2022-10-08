Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $142.76 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.