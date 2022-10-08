Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,781 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.