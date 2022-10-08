Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 346,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

