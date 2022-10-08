Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.