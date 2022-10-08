Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

