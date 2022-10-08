Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

