Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

