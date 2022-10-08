Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $85.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

