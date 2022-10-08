Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000.

IOO opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

