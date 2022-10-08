Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,684,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

