Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $96.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

