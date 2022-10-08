Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

