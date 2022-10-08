Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.