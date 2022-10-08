Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 53,582 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 669,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,934,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

