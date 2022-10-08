Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

