Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

DWLD stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

