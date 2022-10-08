Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

