Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,941 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 736.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 354,457 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 219,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $33.45 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

