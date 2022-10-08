Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $914,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.24 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

