Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $942,000 Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $1,589,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 567.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

