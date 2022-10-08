Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $964,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

