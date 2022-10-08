Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB opened at $35.22 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.