Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 350,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBN opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.