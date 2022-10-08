Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUC opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

