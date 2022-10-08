Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 114 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average is $226.55. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $185.11 and a one year high of $318.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.