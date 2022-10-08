Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,213 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

