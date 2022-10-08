Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 994 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $825,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,861,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $334,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

RPV opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

