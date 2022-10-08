Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 133,231 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 867,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

