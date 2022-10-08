Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Price Performance
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.
