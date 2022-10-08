Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 135 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.