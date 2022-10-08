Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 161 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IWN opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

