Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 432 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

