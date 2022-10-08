Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

