Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,790.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

