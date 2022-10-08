Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

