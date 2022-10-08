Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 25,606 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,897,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,312,900.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 340,746 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.