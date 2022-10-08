Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,577 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Terex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Terex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TEX opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

