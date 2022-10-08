The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,099 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5,726.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 599.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

