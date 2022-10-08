The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.75.

Shares of COO stock opened at $262.39 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.05 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

