The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

