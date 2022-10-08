The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.