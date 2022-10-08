The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

