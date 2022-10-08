The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

