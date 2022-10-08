Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

