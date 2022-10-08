TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 26.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

