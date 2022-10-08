TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TDG opened at $533.48 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

