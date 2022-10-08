Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,806 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Down 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.38.

Shares of MCO opened at $245.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $242.61 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

